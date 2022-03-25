Maple Syrup Festival, Pancake Breakfast set at Touch of Nature

The Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast is planned Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27 at Camp 2 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.

Touch of Nature is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale, off Giant City Road.

The all-day, two-day event will feature maple syrup demonstrations, outdoor environmental education activities, vendors, artisans, interpretive hikes, children’s events and a pancake and maple syrup breakfast (paid tickets required).

Festival activities are planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Demonstrations of the process of tapping and harvesting maple sap and boiling it down to create syrup are planned during both days.

Live local music is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.

Vendors and artisans are scheduled to be on hand offering their wares, including handmade textiles, natural soaps and lotions, wood and pottery items, natural woven baskets, essential oils and herbal products, alpaca yarn and gear and much more.

There will be demonstrations highlighting hide tanning, rope making and other skills.

Live alpacas from Rolling Oaks Alpaca Ranch are scheduled to make an appearance.

The pancake breakfast is scheduled to be served from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The breakfast will include pork sausage produced locally by Triple C Meats.

To learn more about the festival or to purchase tickets for the pancake breakfast, visit the festival website or ton.siu.edu, call 618-453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu.