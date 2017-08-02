Maple Syrup Festival set at nature center

The annual Maple Syrup Festival and pancake breakfast is set at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center Feb. 25-26.

The event will feature demonstrations, live music, vendors, activities for all and pancakes topped with homemade maple syrup.

The festival is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Touch of Nature, which is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

Tree identification hikes are set for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., with maple syrup demonstrations planned at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Addison DeLisle, art and design research assistant and master’s student, along with other graduate students, will demonstrate blacksmithing.

The SIU Forestry Club will present lumberjack competition activities.

Skilled craftsmen will demonstrate hide tanning, woodworking, pottery making, basket weaving, silk embroidery and the making of natural soaps, candles, herbal products and more.

Activities are planned for children. Musical entertainment will be presented by The Mystic Shrines, Kindred Moon and Jensen Waugh.

There is no cost for the festival, but to enjoy the homemade pancakes and maple syrup, created from sap harvested at Touch of Nature, participants must purchase tickets.

The pancake breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and tickets purchased in advance by 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 are $12 for ages 13 and older or $6 for ages 6-12.

At the door, tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older or $8 for ages 6-12. Kids age five and younger eat free.

Find additional information or purchase pancake breakfast tickets online at http://ton/siuedu/events/maple-syrup-festival.php.

Information also is available by calling 618-453-1121 or by emailing tonec@siu.edu.