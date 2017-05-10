Marine recognized by president

Cpl. Jorden A. Glasco of the U.S. Marine Corps was recognized by President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office at The White House in Washington, D.C., on June 19. Also present were Glasco’s mother, Diane Belcher of Wolf Lake and First Lady Melania Trump.

The president recognized Glasco for his service in the presidential security detail. Glasco is stationed in Washington, D.C., and also was stationed at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., for a combined total of four years.

At the end of his active service, Glasco plans to own and operate a strength and conditioning center while attending Southern Illinois University. The Marine also is the son of Kerry Glasco of Jonesboro. He is the grandson of Barbara and the late Waymon Belcher and Garry and the late Ginger Glasco, all of Wolf Lake. Photo provided.