Martial arts academy adding ChunJiDo classes

Coffman’s Martial Arts Academy in Anna is planning to add ChunJiDo classes in May.

The classes will be taught by Grandmaster Robert Cutrell, the founder of the ChunJiDo system.

ChunJiDo was created in 1996 in Evansville, Ind., by Grandmaster Cutrell. ChunJiDo is now a worldwide organization that is recognized in more than 30 countries.

ChunJiDo is an art that combines Kempo Karate, Taekwondo, Nippon Jujitsu and Hapkido. It focuses on sparring, self-defense, Kali, rolling and falling, and forms.

Grandmaster Cutrell plans to travel to Anna each week to teach ChunJiDo classes.

New classes will be scheduled at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The first class is free; dues are $50 per month.

The grandmaster has produced multiple local, national and world champions. He has given seminars all over the world and has nine worldwide hall of fame honors.

More information about ChunJiDo and Grandmaster Cutrell can be found online at www.chunjido.com.