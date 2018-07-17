Master Naturalist training scheduled

The University of Illinois Master Naturalist program is accepting applications for its fall 2018 training class.

Classes are scheduled at the Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center near Cypress.

The Master Naturalist program provides science-based educational opportunities that are designed to connect people with nature and help them become engaged environmental stewards.

The program consists of 12 class sessions over a 12-week period.

Sessions are taught by a diverse array of speakers on topics such as ecology, invasive species, mammals, birds, forestry, wetlands and many more.

The training this fall is planned on Thursdays at the wetlands center. Sessions are slated from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., from Sept. 6 through Dec. 6.

Optional field trips will be provided based upon participant interest.

After attending the 12-week training, participants are asked to complete 60 hours of volunteer work within two years to become certified as Master Naturalists.

After certification, volunteers are asked to continue learning and volunteering to remain active Master Naturalists by completing 10 hours of continuing education and 30 hours of volunteering each year.

Organizers noted that volunteer opportunities abound in the area, including the Kids in the Woods program, Stewardship Week at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center, helping at local state parks and refuges and assisting with natural areas restoration and education.

“We have a diversity of outdoor opportunities here in Southern Illinois, and many organizations are in need of a volunteer base. The Master Naturalist group strives to fill this need,” University of Illinois Extension educator Erin Medvecz said.

Medvecz is the Master Naturalist coordinator for Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union counties.

“My initial reason to become a Master Naturalist was to learn about the ‘ologies’ of Illinois, such as archeology and geology,” Master Naturalist Debbie Czarnopys-White shared.

“Having taken the course several years ago, my thirst to learn and share more has only grown. The opportunity to be a tool of knowledge and have fun while doing it is immeasurable.”

Applications are due by Aug. 17. The applications can be found online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ajmpu/mn.

Acceptance into the program will require a mandatory background check and an informal in-person interview.

The program has a $250 fee, which covers the cost of training and a Master Naturalist manual.

For more information about the program, contact Medvecz at 833-6363.