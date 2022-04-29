May weather outlook: wetter, cooler in region

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has shared a climate outlook for the month of May in the region.

Overall conditions are expected to remain slightly cooler and wetter than normal for this time of year.

The outlook for temperatures and precipitation was issued by the Climate Prediction Center, one of the National Centers of the National Weather Service and NOAA.

The Quad State region, comprised of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, West Kentucky and southwest Indiana is forecast to see above normal chances for rain and below normal temperatures during the month of May.

During the last several weeks, the local region has seen periodic chances for rain roughly every three to five days, with temperatures ranging quite widely.

“There is no guarantee that the entire month of May will match what just occurred in April, but medium range forecasts through the middle of May suggest additional weather systems passing through the region, with temperatures at or below normal at times,” the weather service office reported on its website.

Normal highs in May range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s, with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Normal rain for the month in the Quad State ranges from roughly 4.75 inches to slightly over 5 inches.

“This weather pattern has not been friendly to some commercial interests, such as agriculture, highway construction and other areas of the economy,” the weather service observed.

The three-month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a similar pattern, but with the warmer temperatures moving further east into the area and the better rain chances shifting further to the east and away from the area.

“Only time will tell,” the weather service suggested.