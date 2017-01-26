McClure Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced Jan. 26, that Gabriel M. Rhymer of McClure has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle, a class two felony.

Rhymer will also serve three years of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole).

Rhymer was arrested in April 2015 by law enforcement officers. Rhymer possessed a vehicle that was stolen out of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Rhymer is convicted of a class two felony but sentenced as a class x offender based upon two prior class two felony convictions.