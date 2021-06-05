McDonald’s pays tribute to area’s teachers

Local McDonald’s restaurants are celebrating the area’s teachers by offering a free beverage of choice in the drive thru.

The promotion began May 3 and continues through May 14.

Participating McDonald’s in the Southern Illinois area include those in Anna, Carbondale and Vienna.

National Teacher Appreciation Day was May 4.

Local McDonald’s organizations thought it was important to extend the celebration of teachers beyond just one day.

Local McDonald’s owner/operator Brad Short says that supporting teachers is always a top priority.

“McDonald’s has a long history of recognizing teachers as a key part of children’s lives,” Short said in a news release.

“This is just one way we can say thank you for their hard work, dedication, and commitment during such a challenging school year.”

McDonald’s is extending the offer of thanks to local educators in the drive thru only.

To redeem the beverage, teachers must show a valid educator ID when ordering. No purchase is necessary.

Hours may vary by location. The offer is valid at participating locations while supplies last.