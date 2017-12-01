Measure eases transfer of out-of-state license for teachers moving to Illinois

A measure has been signed into law which is designed to ensure the transition to classrooms is made easier for out-of-state teachers moving to Illinois.

State Sen. Dave Luechtefeld, R-Okawville, a cosponsor of the bill, and State Rep. Terri Bryant, B-Murphysboro, joined Gov. Bruce Rauner when he signed the bill on Jan. 6 at Carbondale Community High School.

“This bill is about teachers, jobs and opportunities,” Rauner said.

“We are clearing a better pathway to the classroom for teachers who have moved to Illinois and ensure they can focus on the important job they do, which is educating our children.

“It’s time to build on this success story and work together to pass a balanced budget and changes that will lead to new jobs and stronger schools to put Illinois back on the right path.”

SB 2912 makes it easier to transfer an out-of-state teachers’ license to Illinois by streamlining the process.

The Illinois State Board of Education can now grant an Illinois license to teachers with comparable out-of-state licenses. The bill also reduces several burdens on people trying to become substitute teachers.

“Illinois has a teacher shortage, especially in underserved areas. Additionally, we struggle to retain a healthy pool of substitute teachers,” said Sen. Luechtefeld, who was a bill sponsor.

“Teaching licensure reciprocity will hopefully enable us to bring some of our best and brightest minds back to Illinois from our surrounding states. Many times our youth travel to bordering states to begin their careers; we are encouraging them to come back home and teach our future generations.”

“The statewide substitute teacher shortage has had an adverse impact on local schools, especially in Southern Illinois,” Rep. Bryant said.

“By reducing certificate fees, allowing individuals with four-year degrees to apply for substitute teacher certificates, and cutting red tape for out-of-state applicants, SB 2912 helps expand the pool of potential substitute teachers for schools statewide.”

The bill helps address Illinois’ regional teacher shortage and substitute teacher shortage by making it easier to obtain a teaching license if a teacher holds an out-of-state license.

In addition, it reduces the fee to obtain a substitute teaching license and lifts some of the burdens retired teachers faced if they wanted to return to the classroom to sub for a teacher.