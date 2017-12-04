Home / News / Medical cannabis seminars scheduled in Anna, Metropolis

Wed, 04/12/2017 - 11:47am admin

Medical Cannabis Outreach Pain Management & Wellness Clinics plans to offer two educational seminars in Southern Illinois.

The seminars are scheduled on April 15: from 11 a.m. to noon at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the public library in Metropolis. The seminars are free and open to the public.

Medical Cannabis Outreach Pain Management & Wellness Clinics assist patients with the application process and provide cannabis friendly physicians. 

The clinics evaluate, counsel, certify and register patients for the Illinois medical cannabis program. 

They also offer a customized cannabis therapy program which is designed to help first-time cannabis users with medicating.

The seminars will provide a Power Point presentation explaining the rules and regulations of the Illinois medical cannabis program. 

The seminars also will offer information about the medicinal benefits of medical cannabis.

