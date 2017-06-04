Medical marijuana seminars planned in Anna, Metropolis

Medical Cannabis Outreach Pain Management & Wellness Clinics plans to offer two educational seminars in Southern Illinois.

The seminars are scheduled on April 15: from 11 a.m. to noon at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the public library in Metropolis. The seminars are free and open to the public.

Medical Cannabis Outreach Pain Management & Wellness Clinics reported in a news release that they have locations around the State of Illinois.

The clinics work to assist patients with the application process and provide cannabis friendly physicians.

The clinics evaluate, counsel, certify and register patients for the Illinois medical cannabis program.

They also offer a customized cannabis therapy program which is designed to help first-time cannabis users with medicating.

Caprice Sweatt, the founder and CEO of Medical Cannabis Outreach, who has suffered with Crohn’s disease for 33 years, said she has used only medical cannabis for her illness for the last 25 years, all while staying prescription drug free.

Sweatt and her team at MCO provided a statewide service to qualified patients. MCO has gotten thousands of qualified patients approved to the medical cannabis program, Sweatt stated.

The seminars will provide a Power Point presentation explaining the rules and regulations of the Illinois medical cannabis program. The seminars also will offer information about the medicinal benefits of medical cannabis.