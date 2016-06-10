Medical Reserve Corps training workshop set

Southern Seven Health Department plans to host a Medical Reserve Corps, MRC, training workshop at the Vienna Head Start at 513 E. Vine St. in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

The Southern Seven MRC is a volunteer program that supports public health activities, preparedness efforts, and response efforts in the seven southernmost counties in Illinois.

MRC units partner with emergency management agencies, the Red Cross and other emergency responders to strengthen existing capabilities. The Southern Seven MRC is looking for volunteers to train for future disasters such as a pandemic, tornado, earthquakes or floods.

No medical experience or license is required and training is free. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

Those interested in attending can call Bobi Cavins at 618-634-2297, extension 123, or register at www.southern7.org/registration.html.