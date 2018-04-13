Medication disposal, document shredding event scheduled in Murphysboro

On Saturday, April 14, the Jackson County Health Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office invite area residents to participate in a drug take-back and confidential document shredding event which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon.

The event will be at the Jackson County Health Department, which is located at 415 Health Department Rd. in Murphysboro.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be on-site to provide for safe and secure disposal of medications.

Participants will be able to drop-off prescription and over-the-counter medications (pills, creams, and patches) for disposal.

Items that will not be accepted include liquids, needles and inhalers.

The initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

DataLock Document Management Services of Mt. Vernon is scheduled to be on-site with a mobile shredder to provide document shredding.

Examples of paper items that residents can bring for shredding include bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms, and receipts.

Paper clips and staples are acceptable, but binders and binder clips should be removed.

Proper management of such documents helps prevent identity theft.

This is a rain-or-shine event. Items from businesses, schools, governments, and other large generators will not be accepted.

Assistance will be available to those needing help removing items from their vehicle.

The event is sponsored by the Jackson County Health Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Board and DataLock.

For more information about the event, call 618-684-3143, extension 128, or visit www.recyclejacksoncounty.org.