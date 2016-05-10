Meet the Saints event set at Shawnee College

Shawnee Community College plans to host its second annual Meet the Saints event on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Activities are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Edward M. Smith Center, which is located on the college’s main campus near Ullin.

Meet the Saints is being held to introduce the 2016-2017 Shawnee Community College Saints and Lady Saints basketball teams to the community.

The event is open to the public with free admission and free popcorn.

Before Meet the Saints begins, activities are planned at 12:30 p.m., including face tattoos, a photo booth area and an autograph session with the players.

At 1 p.m., the official Meet the Saints event begins with introduction of the players on the men’s and women’s teams and a Saints dunk contest, followed by a maroon versus white intersquad scrimmage.

For more information about Meet the Saints, contact Shawnee Community College marketing coordinator Katie Armstrong at 618-634-3270 or katelynna@shawneecc.edu.