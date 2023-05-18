Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled in Alto Pass

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial Organization is planning to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Saturday, May 27.

The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the veterans memorial in downtown Alto Pass.

The ceremony is scheduled to include a brief presentation and a three-volley salute.

The Big Muddy Fryer food truck is scheduled to be present.

The veterans also plan to conduct Memorial Day ceremonies and three-volley salutes on Monday, May 29.

Ceremonies are planned at 10 a.m. at the Alto Pass Cemetery and 11 a.m. at the Dutch Ridge Cemetery.

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial group is responsible for creating and maintaining the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial.

The memorial honors U.S. military veterans who have passed away and are from the Alto Pass area.

Veterans from the Alto Pass area are invited to become members of the organization.