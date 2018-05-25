Memorial Day observances planned in area

Special events are planned in the region to commemorate Memorial Day.

Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 28.

Mound City National Cemetery

A Memorial Day service is planned Saturday, May 25, at the Mound City National Cemetery.

The service, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., is being presented by the Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission.

This year, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom veterans will be honored.

The guest speaker is schedule to be Elliott Miller, a retired SPO First Class U.S. Navy SEAL.

Extra parking, with transportation, will be available at the old St. Mary’s Church in Mound City, from 9 a.m. to noon.

On Thursday, May 24, flags will be placed in front of each monument in the Mound City National Cemetery.

Placing of the flags is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Organizers noted that “any and all help is appreciated.”

Alto Pass

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Honor Guard is planning to participate in several Memorial Day weekend observances.

A ceremony is planned at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the veterans memorial in downtown Alto Pass. The ceremony will be held in conjunction with an Alto Pass school reunion event.

On Monday, May 28, the honor guard is planning to participate in two Memorial Day ceremonies.

A ceremony is planned at 9 a.m. at the Alto Pass Cemetery. A ceremony then is planned at 9:30 a.m. at Dutch Ridge Cemetery near Alto Pass.

Anna VFW

A Memorial Day service is scheduled at 11 a.m. May 28 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 near Anna.

Cobden

A Memorial Day service is planned at 9 a.m. May 28 at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

A Memorial Day service is planned at 9:30 a.m. May 28 at the Cobden Cemetery.