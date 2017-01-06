Memorial Day services held on Monday

Union County joined the nation in commemorating Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Memorial Day services were Monday morning at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 post near Anna and at the Cobden Cemetery in Cobden.

Large crowds were in attendance for both of the services to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to the country.

At the Cobden Cemetery service, guest speaker David Stewart shared that “Memorial Day is a day of remembrance” which honors those who “gave their lives for America.”

Stewart is a veteran and a member of the Cobden Village Board of Trustees.

He said that Americans enjoy the blessings of many freedoms as a result of the heroic actions of their forefathers.

As a nation, he said, “we stand for freedom, we stand for hope.”

And on Memorial Day, he especially asked those present to “please remember those who gave their lives.”