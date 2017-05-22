Memorial Day services planned throughout area

Memorial Day will be commemorated with a variety of special events which are planned in the area. Memorial Day is Monday, May 29.

The schedule of special events planned in the area includes:

Mound City National Cemetery

An annual Memorial Day program is planned Saturday, May 27, at the Mound City National Cemetery.

The program is set for 10 a.m. at the cemetery in Mound City.

A free shuttle bus service will be offered at the former St. Mary’s Church, which is located at 517 Walnut St. in Mound City.

The shuttle service is scheduled to go to and from the cemetery beginning at 9 a.m.

The program is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with a processional from Mound City out to the national cemetery. This year, women veterans will be honored.

The processional will include various motorcycle organizations. The Southeast Missouri Military Vehicle Association will transport women veterans.

The program will include patriotic music, historian notes by Ella Nora Shepherd, special recognition of women veterans and a roll call of honor that will honor deceased veterans from all wars, beginning with the Civil War.

The guest speaker is scheduled to be Sue Wieting Richter, a native of Villa Ridge, who began her 45-year career with the American Red Cross in 1969 providing therapeutic recreation programs in military hospitals, beginning at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C.

The program continues to be an ongoing remembrance of all soldiers, from the Civil War to present times.

Placing Flags: The public is invited to help place flags on all of the graves at the national cemetery beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

Alto Pass Veterans Memorial

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial organization plans to have a ceremony Saturday, May 27.

The ceremony is planned at 1 p.m. at the veterans memorial in downtown Alto Pass.

The ceremony is scheduled to include a brief presentation and a three volley salute.

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial group is responsible for creating and maintaining the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial.

The memorial honors U.S. military veterans who have died and were from the Alto Pass area.

Veterans from the Alto Pass area are invited to become members.

Ceremonies in Alto Pass Area

The Alto Pass Veterans Organization also plans to conduct Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 29.

A ceremony is planned at 9 a.m. at the Alto Pass Cemetery and at 10 a.m. at the Dutch Ridge Cemetery. Dutch Ridge is located just north of Alto Pass.

Anna VFW Post

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 near Anna plans to host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29. The service will be at 11 a.m. at the post home.

Cobden Cemetery Service

A Memorial Day service is planned Monday, May 29, at the Cobden Cemetery. The service begins at 9:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the Village of Cobden.