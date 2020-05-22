Memorial Day services planned in Union County

Memorial Day services are planned on Monday, May 25, in Union County.

Services are scheduled at the Cobden Cemetery and at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post near Anna.

Organizers for the ceremonies are encouraging the community to not let Memorial Day 2020 pass without honoring the nation’s fallen soldiers.

Cobden Cemetery

The Village of Cobden and the Cobden American Legion post plan to conduct a Memorial Day service.

Due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be conducted a little bit differently than has been seen in the past.

The American Legion plans to conduct a wreath ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Following the wreath ceremony, a drive- and walk-thru service are planned from 9:35 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the cemetery.

Those who plan to attend can walk by the veterans monument at the cemetery if they do not want to drive through the cemetery.

Those who walk are asked to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet apart.

Flags will be available for those who want to stop and place one at the monument.

The American Legion will be posting at least two persons next to the monument as an honor guard for the entire ceremony.

Anna VFW Post

Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars plans to conduct a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 25.

The service will be at 11 a.m. at the post, which is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna. The post is located just off old U.S. Route 51.

The service will be held outside at a monument which is located on the post grounds.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs, or to be prepared to stand for a short service to honor post members who have passed away during the past year. The post notes there will be plenty of room available for social distancing. The post also noted that, unfortunately, it will not be able to serve lunch as it has done in the past for the Memorial Day service.