Memorial Day weekend celebration scheduled at Thebes Courthouse

A Memorial Day weekend celebration is planned at the Thebes Historical Courthouse on Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28.

Activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Thebes landmark.

A community worship service is planned at the courthouse at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The Rev. Brent Gordon from Tamms and Olive Branch Methodist churches will bring the message at the service.

Various community members will provide piano music during the weekend activities.

Members of the Thebes Historical Society plan to sell barbeque sandwiches, chips and drinks.

Quilt raffle tickets can be purchased for $2 each or six for $10. The winner will be announced at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the maintenance and preservation of the old Thebes Courthouse.

Visitors will have an opportunity to see various improvements that have been made, both inside and outside the courthouse.