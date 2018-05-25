Memorial Day weekend celebration scheduled at Thebes Historical Courthouse

A Memorial Day weekend celebration is planned at the Thebes Historical Courthouse on Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27.

Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

A community worship service is planned at 10 a.m. Sunday at the courthouse. Jimmie Monahan, the pastor of Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Thebes, is scheduled to bring the message.

Various community members will provide piano music during the weekend activities.

Members of the Thebes Historical Society plan to sell barbeque sandwiches, chips and drinks.

Quilt raffle tickets will be available to purchase for $2 each, or six for $10. The winner will be announced at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the maintenance and preservation of the Old Thebes Courthouse.

Those who come to the celebration will have a chance to see various improvements that have been made and to learn about future plans.

The Thebes Courthouse has also opened for visitors. Hours are scheduled on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Thebes Historical Courthouse Facebook page.