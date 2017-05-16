Mental Health Awareness highlighted during May

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month during May, Union County Counseling Services, UCCS, is planning several activities.

A viewing of “Unlisted, a Story of Schizophrenia,” and a discussion are planned at UCCS from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. UCCS is located at 204 South St.

Members of UCCS plan to have a bake sale Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Walmart in Anna. Proceeds will support clients’ social events.

The Community Support Residential Program at 311 W. Vienna St. in Anna plans to host an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26.

For more information about the upcoming events, contact UCCS at 833-8551.