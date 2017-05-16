Home / News / Mental Health Awareness highlighted during May

Tue, 05/16/2017 - 12:30pm admin

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month during May, Union County Counseling Services, UCCS, is planning several activities. 

A viewing of “Unlisted, a Story of Schizophrenia,” and a discussion are planned at UCCS from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. UCCS is located at 204 South St. 

Members of UCCS plan to have a bake sale Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Walmart in Anna. Proceeds will support clients’ social events. 

The Community Support Residential Program at 311 W. Vienna St. in Anna plans to host an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26.

For more information about the upcoming events, contact UCCS at 833-8551.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

