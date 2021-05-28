Mental Health Awareness Month commemorated in May

Since 1949, May has been designated as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Research shows that in a given year, one in five adults experiences symptoms of a mental illness.

In the past year, 80 percent of individuals surveyed reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over COVID-19.

In 2021, as the world seeks relief from the effects of the pandemic, preserving mental health continues to be central in overall health and resilience.

During the Mental Health Awareness Month 2021, Union County Counseling Services Inc., UCCS, remains committed to its mission for serving the mental health needs of the community.

The agency celebrated Mental Health Awareness Month by decorating a tree in green ribbons, held a virtual tour of the Community Support Residential, CSR, program, held a celebration for clients at the CSR program, distributed green ribbons to staff and individuals served, and posted informational materials on its Face Book page.

UCCS staff provide services to individuals utilizing tele-health and in-person modalities during normal business hours of Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UCCS’ 24/7 Crisis Services and the Community Support Residential Services remain operational.

UCCS may be reached by calling 833-8551. Individuals who would like to start services may call to schedule an intake appointment.

The agency’s 24/7 Crisis line may be accessed by calling 833-8551 and pressing 2 to leave a message for a crisis counselor.

UCCS is a partner of the Illinois Call4Calm Text Line Service. Text “TALK” TO 552020 (or “HABLAR) for Spanish.

The Illinois Call4Calm Text Line is not a crisis hotline, but is a source of support for anyone experiencing stress and in needing of a listening ear.

UCCS provided the following links which offer more information on topics related to mental health, national hotlines and state hotlines:

https://www.nami.org.

www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?item=29735.

National Hotlines

Suicide: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, free and confidential support for individuals in crisis available 24 hours a day 7 days a week 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Crisis: Crisis Text Line, free and confidential support for individuals in crisis available 24 hours a day 7 days a week Text HOME to 741741.

National Helpline: National Helpline, free and confidential treatment referral and information service available 24 hours 7 days a week, 1-800-622-4357 (HELP).

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Human Trafficking: Human Trafficking, free and confidential support for individuals who are a victim of human trafficking available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. 1.800-559-SAFE (7233).

Bullying: Bullying Prevention

National Runaway Safeline: National Runaway Safeline, 24-hours, 7 days a week national Safeline is for youth at risk of running away or already have and are looking for help.

1-800-Runaway (786-2929) or text: 66008.

State Hotlines

Cyber Bullying and Internet Safety: Illinois Attorney General Stay Connect, Stay Informed: Cyber Bullying and Internet Safety.

CARES Line: Crisis and Referral Entry Services available 24 hours 7 days a week designed to assist individuals in Illinois who are a risk to themselves or others due to a mental health crisis. 1.800-345-9049.

Safe2Help: a program for students to report school safety issues in a confidential environment.

Call4Calm: an emotional support text line text TALK to 552020 for English or HABLAR for Spanish.