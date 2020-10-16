Mental health first aid course set

Home / Home

Fri, 10/16/2020 - 5:23pm admin

Shawnee Community College plans to co-host an adult mental health first aid training course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.  

The college said in a news release that the virtual course will provide the tools necessary to help participants assist someone who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. 

In the online course, certified instructor Lynne Chambers will offer students tools that help them identify risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns.

The course also provides strategies for helping someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations. 

Space in the class is limited. The college said that persons who are interested in taking the course are encouraged to register as soon as possible by calling 618-457-5200, extension 67842, or emailing fantasaidou@sih.net.

