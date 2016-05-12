Meridian Elementary work continues

Construction continues at the new Meridian Elementary School in Mounds.

Faculty and students have been in trailers for the last couple of years due to mold in the old elementary building. Construction was halted momentarily due to the state not having a budget.

The school is now receiving funds again from the State of Illinois and construction has resumed.

The completed construction project, which is almost 36,000 square feet, will add more than a dozen new classrooms, offices and a new gym to the existing school building. The completion date is scheduled for spring and the building should be fully operational for the 2017-2018 school year, which starts in August.