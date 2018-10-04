Meridian student athletes recognized for achievements

Student athletes at Meridian High School in Mounds are being recognized for their achievements.

Meridian principal Tony Rinella said the students “have worked extremely hard and deserve the praise.”

“We have several student athletes who have been awarded college scholarships,” he stated.

“Along with scholarships, many of our girls and boys basketball team members participated in the Southern Illinois All-Star Game at Rend Lake College,” which was played recently.

Meridian scholarship recipients include:

Cymone Ballard: Cymone has signed with Bethany College in Kansas. Cymone will be playing volleyball at Bethany College.

Cymone participated in the Rend Lake All-Star Basketball Game this past weekend.

The principal noted that to his knowledge, Cymone is the only volleyball player in Meridian School District No. 101 history to receive an athletic scholarship for volleyball.

Alexis Crain: Alexis was a first team all-conference performer, as well as South Egyptian Conference, SEC, most valuable player for the the 2017-2018 basketball season.

Alexis was selected to the All-South basketball team by the Southern Illinoisan newspaper.

Alexis was planning to sign a basketball scholarship with Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.

Ra’Keya Jeter: Ra’Keya was an all-conference performer in the SEC during the 2017-2018 campaign.

Ra’Keya participated in the Rend Lake All-Star Basketball Game.

Ra’Keya was planning to sign a basketball scholarship with Shawnee Community College.

Ra’Kyah Jeter: Ra’Kyah was a first team all-conference performer in the SEC this past basketball season.

Ra’Kyah was selected to the All-South basketball team by the Southern Illinoisan. Ra’Kyah played in Rend Lake All-Star Basketball Game.

Ra’Kyah was planning to sign a basketball scholarship with Shawnee Community College.

Darnell Lowe: Darnell was MVP of the SEC for the 2017-2018 basketball season.

He was first team all-conference and the leading vote-getter for the SEC.

He was elected to the All-South basketball team by the Southern Illinoisan.

Darnell played in the Southern Illinois All-Star Game at Rend Lake College.

Darnell is in talks with several schools about signing a scholarship.

JaQuan Jones: JaQuan was first team all-conference in the SEC for the 2017-2018 basketball campaign.

JaQuan was selected to the All-South basketball team by the Southern Illinoisan.

JaQuan played in the Southern Illinois All-Star Game at Rend Lake College,

JaQuan won the 3-point contest at the Rend Lake College All-Star Game. JaQuan also advanced to the state finals for the IHSA 3-point contest.

JaQuan is discussing his college scholarship opportunities with several colleges.

DeMond Vasser: DeMond was selected to participate in the Southern Illinois All-Star Game at Rend Lake College.

DeMond won the dunk contest at the Southern Illinois All-Star Game.

DeMond has been offered a basketball scholarship by Monmouth College. He intends to sign with them in the near future.

Rinella extended congratulations to coach Erik Griffin and coach Jerry Johnson.

“Their successful seasons were accompanied by well deserving accolades for our student athletes,” Rinella stated.

“Both Coach Griffin and Coach Johnson were selected to coach their respective teams in the Southern Illinois All-Star Game at Rend Lake College. Congratulations to both coaches on excellent seasons.”