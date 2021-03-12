Home / Home

Metropolis Head Start Classroom Temporarily Closed Following Confirmed COVID Case

Fri, 12/03/2021 - 11:24am admin
Classroom to Reopen December 13

Southern Seven Head Start has reported that it has temporarily closed one classroom at Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center following a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the classroom.

At this time, the classroom is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 13, pending further investigation. Families have been notified. More information will be shared with families as it becomes available.

The decision for temporary closure of the classroom occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department during its investigation of the case. According to Head Start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the classroom.

Contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus has begun. Southern Seven Health Department has stressed that for those notified as a possible contact, cooperation is crucial appreciated.

Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call Southern Seven at 618-634-2297 or visit southern7.org/coronavirus.

