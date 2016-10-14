Metropolis nursing home fined $50,000

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, announced on Oct. 7 type “AA” and “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act recorded during the third quarter of 2016.

An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death.

An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

The Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators can be found on IDPH’s website and contains additional information about the violations.

A local nursing home was on this list, Metropolis Health Care Center in Metropolis.

Metropolis Health Care Center, a 101-bed skilled care facility located at 2299 Metropolis Street, has been cited with an “AA” violation and fined $50,000 for failure to notify the physician, guardian and family of a change in the condition of a patient and to provide nursing services for that resident who later died, and failure to get a pharmacy consult for a drug interaction for another resident.

The facility is scheduled for a status conference on Oct. 19.