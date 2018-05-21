Metropolis police officers recognized for saving woman’s life

Two Metropolis police officers have been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, FOP, with Valor Awards for rescuing a woman from a burning building on March 17.

“These two officers didn’t think twice about their own safety, they only realized that a fellow human being was in mortal danger and they rushed to her rescue,” FOP State Lodge president Chris Southwood said.

“Their courage saved a woman’s life and is a prime example of the police motto, to serve and protect.”

Metropolis Police Sgt. Carl Manley and Officer Dan Austin were among the first responders to the scene of a house fire on East Second Street in Metropolis.

Adam Kommer, who had made it out of the fire with his son, told Sergeant Manley that his wife, Lasha, was still trapped inside the rapidly burning residence.

Manley broke out a window, located the unconscious Mrs. Kommer, and Manley and Officer Austin pulled the badly burned woman to safety just as fire fully engulfed the room she was in.

The two police officers began to administer life-saving procedures to restore the woman’s breathing until ambulance crews arrived on the scene.

Manley and Austin are credited with saving Lasha Kommer’s life.

The FOP Valor Award is presented to a law enforcement officer for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism that demonstrates selflessness, personal courage and devotion to duty.

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States.

The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers.