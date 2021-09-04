Midwestern state ag leaders join to encourage vaccination

As warmer weather returns and our nation’s agricultural communities gear up for summer events, the leaders of the agricultural departments in six Midwestern states have released a video message encouraging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 when they are eligible.

Echoing a similar message released by the group in December, the new video features recommendations from commissioners, directors and secretaries across the Midwest, including Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Jerry Costello II is the director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

The group of leaders joined together to share their appreciation for essential agricultural and food workers, who have never stopped working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

They shared that the three vaccines available to Americans (Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) are safe and effective.

They also emphasized the importance of continued mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while vaccination continues.