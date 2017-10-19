Mill Creek man sentenced for sexual abuse

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reported Oct. 10 that Jeremy McCormick, 37, of Mill Creek, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is a Class 2 felony.

McCormick will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life.

McCormick committed an act of sexual penetration with a 16-year-old minor in June 2016.

McCormick was arrested in October 2016 as part of an investigation by the Illinois State Police.