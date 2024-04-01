Minimum wage increased Jan. 1 in state

The minimum wage in Illinois increased on Jan. 1, 2024.

Workers will see an increase of $1 per hour from $13 to $14, the Illinois Department of Labor reported.

The minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $8.40 per hour. Youth workers (under 18) working fewer than 650 hours per calendar year will see their hourly wage increase to $12 per hour.

This will be the sixth increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2019, when Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation establishing a schedule of increases culminating in a $15 per hour minimum wage in 2025.

State officials said that minimum wage workers are encouraged to review their pay stubs in the new year to ensure they are being paid correctly.