Miss Illinois pageant set in Marion

Fri, 06/01/2018

The 2018 Miss Illinois finals are back in Southern Illinois.

The event is scheduled June 6-9 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in Marion.

This year’s event will include the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen competitions. Miss Illinois Princesses also will be competing.

Abby Foster of Danville is the current Miss Illinois. Maddie Mazzella of Chicago is the current Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen.

The schedule of events for June 6-9 includes:

June 6-7, 7 p.m., preliminary competitions.

June 8, 11:30 a.m., Miss Illinois Princess luncheon.

June 8, 7 p.m., Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen final.

June 9, 7 p.m., Miss Illinois final.

For more information, visit http://www.missillinois.org.

