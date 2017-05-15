Home / News / Mississippi River flood waters
The accompanying picture was taken along the Mississippi River levee west of Wolf Lake in Union County. The picture was taken Saturday, May 6, when the Mississippi River was nearing its crest.

Mississippi River flood waters

Mon, 05/15/2017 - 11:41am admin

Flood waters have been receding in the region – river levels rose throughout the area following recent heavy rainfall.

Flood conditions have been occurring along both the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Flooding also has occurred on numerous tributaries of both of those major rivers.

