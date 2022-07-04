Mobile health service clinics scheduled in Union County

Southern Seven Health Department is planning to provide mobile health services for residents living in the lower seven counties in Illinois, including Union County.

Through a partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, Southern Seven has acquired the use of the state agency’s Wellness on Wheels, WOW, van.

The van gives Southern Seven an opportunity to provide health screenings and other services, including free NARCAN training, to those living in high health-risk areas.

Over the next several months, the WOW van is scheduled to visit each of the counties served by Southern Seven in an effort to take many health services to people who may find it difficult to seek care.

Southern Seven recently announced a schedule for clinics in Union County.

The first clinic was scheduled April 6 in Cobden.

Other clinic dates planned in Union County include:

April 20, Dongola, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., downtown parking lot in front of the village hall.

April 20, Anna, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Shawnee Community College extension center.

In addition to NARCAN training, Southern Seven plans to offer free blood pressure and colorectal cancer tests.

For a fee, blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests will be available.

All services will be offered while supplies last and are covered by most insurance carriers.

No appointment will be necessary for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

The IDPH Wellness on Wheels van is a multi-disciplinary mobile unit that provides a variety of health services.

IDPH partners with health agencies and hospitals to provide staff and services in the Wellness on Wheels van at sites where people can come for medical services.

For more information, and future outreach events for the WOW van program through Southern Seven Health Department, contact Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or visit Southern Seven on Facebook and at www.southern7.org.