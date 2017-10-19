Mock interviews prepare A-J students for life after graduation

The resource management class at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School takes active steps to ensure that seniors are ready to become adults once they graduate.

Resource management teacher Alysha Hase brought in business people from the community to conduct mock interviews with students.

Each interviewer is in a different field. Hase said she tries to pair students with a person in their field of interest.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Jodie Dillow from Rural Health Inc. conducted interviews with several students who want to go into the medical field.

Questions asked by Dillow included: “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” “How do you handle negative feedback?” “How do you handle stress and pressure?”

Students dressed for the interview, which was conducted in front of the whole class.

A week before the interview, students learned in class about how to dress, how to write a resume and cover letter and how to prepare for an interview.

“This class teaches students how to be an adult,” Hase said. She created the curriculum and said it’s her favorite class to teach.

The first part of resource management teaches students about careers. The second half involves subjects like taxes, insurance and creating a budget.

Interviewers from this year include Mike Chamness, Chris Duckworth, Jodie Dillow and Kelli Wood.

Interviewers from past classes included Dee Blakely, Evelyn Bailey, Jennifer Lyerla, Kevin Bame and Nina Lofton.