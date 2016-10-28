Mock presidential, vice-presidential debates set in Cobden

As the county, nation and state gear up for the 2016 general election, a special event is planned at a Union County high school.

Cobden High School is planning to stage a mock presidential debate from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Students have taken two different classes, with each class assigned a political party.

The students have been creating a variety of campaign materials, including a commercial for each candidate.

Students also have been researching what the current presidential candidates think about certain issues to give them some ideas as to what they should debate on.

On Nov. 3, the school plans to have two debates, one for president and one for vice president. The debates will be student led and moderated.

Following the debate, students who have registered to vote will be allowed to cast their vote for the candidate of their choice. A winner will then be declared.

“We are doing all that we can to be prepared and professional when it comes to the debate itself,” Cobden High School senior Elizabeth Hindman said in an email announcing the debate.