Home / News / Monarch butterfly workshop set

Monarch butterfly workshop set

Fri, 06/01/2018 - 5:35pm admin

Monarch butterflies and other pollinators are in decline across the nation, but scientists say there is still hope to reverse this trend.

Southern Illinois University is partnering with the Field Museum in Chicago on several projects with the goal of creating better habitats for these species. 

By refining mapping tools and strategies along the migration path, scientists hope to build a more sustainable future.

On June 5, Chicago Field Museum scientists plan to hold a workshop and listening session at the SIU University Farms. 

The event will allow the community to learn about the monarch conservation work, and provide an opportunity to offer input and join the cause.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be at 3373 W. Pleasant Hill Rd. in Carbondale. A light lunch will be provided.

Registration was available as of late last week, but space was limited. For more information, email Missy Houghland at missyh@siu.edu or call 618-453-4551.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here