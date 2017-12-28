More than 300 coats purchased

On Nov. 30, WIBH Radio in Anna wrapped up its seventh annual New Coats, New Hope campaign, NCNH.

The campaign’s goal was to raise money for the purchase of new winter coats for children living in the lower 45 counties in Illinois. This year’s campaign raised over $5,700, which allowed for the purchase of 315 coats.

As part of this year’s effort, campaign coordinators responded to an appeal from Operation Warm, a non-profit organization that provides the coats, to contribute to its disaster relief fund to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey. Fifteen of the 315 coats were donated to the relief fund.

Since 2011, WIBH Radio in Anna has partnered with the Children’s Medical & Mental Resource Network, Two Rivers Child Advocacy and Head Start in this effort.

In total, the campaign has raised over $26,000 and purchased more than 780 coats for kids in Southern Illinois.

Each new coat comes packaged, with tags still attached, from Operation Warm, a 501c3 charitable organization that provides winter coats to children of low-income families and children in crisis.

“These coats not only provide warmth, but increase a child’s self-worth and sense of stability for those in crisis,” said Shawnna Rhine, sales manager at WIBH, in a news release.

“We realize there are many worthwhile causes in our area and simply can’t thank donors and our sponsors enough for their support.”

Many local businesses and organizations supported this year’s campaign to help WIBH get the message to donors.

Supporters included 5 Star Auto Wash, A-J National Bank, Trainor Ag Products, Wright Bros. Body Shop & Rod’s Towing, Jonesboro First Baptist Church.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds, Postal Pal, Southern Bank, L&P Carpet, HeBrewz Coffee House,.

Spanish Oaks Center, From the Heart Flowers & Gifts, Cook Portable Warehouses, Auto Tire & Parts NAPA, Cable One.

Anna Tire & Auto/Cobden Auto Repair, Norm’s Woodworking, Seafood Specialties, Title Cash, Goddard’s Barn & Grill, and Integrity Health Care.

Postal Pal in Anna covers the delivery of the coats each year, which allows 100 percent of all donations to be used only to purchase coats.

Coats will be available, while supplies last, to boys and girls, sizes 3T to 16, who live in Southern Illinois.

No paperwork or income documentation is required to receive a coat. For pick up information, call Shawnna Rhine at WIBH at 833-9424.