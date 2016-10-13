Morgan School Road neighbors honor hero

The quiet, calm courage of a Union County resident was recognized by his neighbors during a surprise gathering last Friday afternoon.

Norman Hickam’s neighbors met at his home along Morgan School Road between Jonesboro and Ware.

The neighbors, who were joined by Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, presented Mr. Hickam with a framed “Neighborhood Hero” certificate of recognition.

Mr. Hickam, who is 94, played an important role in the apprehension of a fugitive during an incident which unfolded in early September in Union County. He is the oldest resident in the Morgan School Road neighborhood.

The incident, which unfolded Sept. 4-6, involved the search for a suspect who allegedly was involved in a burglary which occurred in Union County.

The suspect, who was identified as Dejun D. Booker, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, along Morgan School Road, not far from Mr. Hickam’s residence. Booker was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Mr. Hickam played an important role in the apprehension of the suspect. Booker went to Mr. Hickam’s house. Mr. Hickam saw the suspect in his backyard. Mr. Hickam then calmly called 911 – all the while staying quiet so the suspect would not be aware of his presence.

The suspect subsequently was spotted by a Union County Sheriff’s Office plain-clothes detective and taken into custody.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office was very grateful for Mr. Hickam’s courageous actions.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel presented Mr. Hickam with a certificate of appreciation, which is framed and on display at the hero’s house.

The certificate from the sheriff’s office recognized Mr. Hickam “for outstanding citizen performance in aiding in the capture of Dejun Booker, an armed and dangerous fugitive on September 6, 2016.”

Mr. Hickam’s neighbors also were very grateful for his heroism.

On Friday, during the surprise event at his home, Sheriff Harvel presented the “Neighborhood Hero” certificate to Mr. Hickam on behalf of residents of the Morgan School Road community.

The certificate declares that Mr. Hickam “demonstrated amazing courage and remarkable capabilities” when he called to notify authorities about the location of the fugitive.

His neighbors said several times that they see Mr. Hickam as a hero.

The Morgan School Road community members also showed their appreciation to local law enforcement and emergency services personnel for their role in apprehending the fugitive by presenting a gift to the Union County sheriff.

Sheriff Harvel voiced his appreciation to the Morgan School Road residents for their help and support.