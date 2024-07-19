Moths, Southern Illinois flora highlight Giant City programs

Moths and the flora of a Southern Illinois county will be featured at upcoming programs scheduled at the visitors center at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

Both of the programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, or for more information, call the visitors center at 618-457-4836.

National Moth Week

A celebration of National Moth Week is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 25.

The celebration of “Magnificent Moths” will be an indoor/outdoor event.

Organizers of the event shared that almost 2,000 of the 150,000 species of moths in the world call Illinois their home. Moths play an important role in the food web but are often ignored.

Visitors can come any time between 10 a.m. and noon. They will be able to walk through stations to learn about moths in Southern Illinois, take part in hands-on crafts, activities and games, plant a flower to take home, learn how to attract moths at night and more.

Activities will be available for young people ages 5 to 17. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The program is being offered through a partnership between University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Those who will need an accommodation to participate are asked to contact Erin Garrett at 618-524-2270. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

One Horse Gap Flora

The flora of One Horse Gap in Pope County will be featured at a program which is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

The diverse area includes the recreational lake and a natural area called Leisure City Barrens Ecological Area.

Botanist Christopher David Benda will talk about the interesting plants that can be found in the remote area near small settlement called Lusk.