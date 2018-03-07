Motorists reminded to drive sober when celebrating holiday

The commander of Illinois State Police District 22 is reminding motorists to drive sober or designate a driver while celebrating over the 4th of July holiday.

Capt. Michael Alvey is the commander of the district in Southern Illinois.

Alvey said that driving under the influence, DUI, remains the number one cause of fatal crashes during Independence Day celebrations.

“Troopers will be doing their part to keep the roadways safe by watching for and arresting intoxicated drivers,” Alvey said in a news release.

The Illinois State Police encourage those who are attending celebrations where alcohol is being served, to avoid drunk driving altogether.

The following tips will help you avoid a tragedy:

•Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

•Designate a sober driver before the drinking begins.

•If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely.

•If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

•If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.

Alvey said that he would like “for everyone to enjoy this historic holiday. Take the time to enjoy family events but be responsible when traveling to and from your gatherings by obeying all traffic laws.

“Limit your distractions while driving and remain focused on driving.

“If you do consume alcoholic beverages please designate a sober driver and do not get behind the wheel impaired.

“And last, take time to remember those that are working hard this holiday to insure everyone arrives safely to their families.”

During the holiday weekend, Illinois State Police troopers will focus on identifying “Fatal 4” traffic violations: DUI, speeding, seat belt use and distracted driving, which are all contributing factors to traffic crash related fatalities.

“Speeding increases your chances of losing control of a vehicle and reduces the reaction time to respond to potential hazards. Drive the speed limit and pass only when it’s safe to do so,” Alvey said.

Distracted driving is seen as a nationwide epidemic. Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle.

Hands-free or Blue Tooth technology is allowed for a person over the age of 18.

Cell phone use of any kind is prohibited in work zones and school zones, unless it’s an emergency call to 911.

“Please put your cell phone down and be vigilant while driving,” Alvey said.

“Wearing a seat belt is the law; buckle up every trip, every time, day or night,” he added.

“Statistics show that 43 percent of crash victims found not wearing their seat belt suffered serious injury or death. Wearing a seatbelt may save your life.

“Remember to drive responsibly and share the road with other drivers.”

Alvey said the holiday “will be safer and more enjoyable for all if we all work together.”