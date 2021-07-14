Mounds Head Start Temporarily Closes Following Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Southern Seven Head Start has reported that it has temporarily closed its Mounds Head Start Early Learning Center following one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building.

The center closed for remote learning beginning on July 14. At this time, classes are scheduled to reopen on July 28.

Families have been notified and more information will be shared with as it becomes available.

The decision for temporary closure of the center occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department during thee investigation of the case. Head Start learned of the positive test on Tuesday evening.

According to Head Start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the facility, and for health department officials to gain a better understanding of the impact to the center.

Southern Seven Health Department has already begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Contact tracing helps identify those who may be at risk after someone tests positive. This is done to let people know what symptoms to watch for, reduces their exposures to others and slows the spread of COVID-19.

Should you be identified by as a possible contact, your cooperation is appreciated. Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.

Southern Seven reports that COVID-19 cases continue being spread by community transmission at social events and gatherings within the region. This virus can be spread up to 48 hours before a person has symptoms. Anyone who is unvaccinated and has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you begin to show symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19. For more information, visit www.southern7.org/coronavirus.