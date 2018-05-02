Home / News / Mounds Library hosting events

Mon, 02/05/2018 - 9:37am admin

A quilt show, a genealogy workshop and computer classes are scheduled at the Mounds Public Library.

Quilt Show: The library has a variety of quilts on display. Antique quilts, more recent designs and a quilt depicting the Underground Railroad are featured.

The quilts can be seen during regular library hours, which are scheduled Tuesday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Genealogy Workshop: Darrel Dexter is scheduled to present a genealogy workshop Thursday, Feb. 8. The workshop is set for 4:30 p.m. at the library. Dexter has written several books about genealogy.

Computer Classes: Plans are being developed to offer computer classes at the library.

For more information, contact the library at 618-745-6610.

