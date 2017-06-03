Mounds Public Library hosted Black History Month activities

Black History Month was celebrated during February at the Mounds Public Library in Mounds.

An exhibit showcased African Americans who have made significant contributions to American culture. On exhibit were 36 African Americans who are on U.S. postage stamps.

The displays featured a colored photograph and a short biography of each individual’s contributions to the United States, as well as the year the stamp for each individual was issued.

Exhibits featuring the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American service men to serve as military aviators in the U. S. armed services during World War 11, were also part of the library’s Black History Month celebration.

Documentaries and short movies exploring black history and culture in America were also available at the library.

A musical rhythm and blues tribute by the band Small Chance was presented Saturday, Feb. 25.

The library voiced appreciation to those who made contributions to help support the exhibit, including Rent One in Anna, the African American Museum in Carbondale, the library at Shawnee Community College near Ullin and Small Chance.