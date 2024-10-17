Home / Home

Mounds Public Library plans Fall Festival events

Thu, 10/17/2024 - 6:10pm admin

The Mounds Public Library will be holding events scheduled after the Fall Festival parade in Mounds. These events include a free stuffed animal adoption and a free book give away for both children and adults. Plus, other surprises are planned. The library invites everyone to come in, participate, and “leaf” through a good book. The Mounds Fall Festival parade and events is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19

The Gazette-Democrat

