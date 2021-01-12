Home / Home

Mt. Moriah hosts Christmas crafting event

Wed, 12/01/2021 - 6:03pm admin

Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will be hosting a special craft-making event to help bring cheer to local seniors.

On Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to participate in making  Christmas cards, ornaments and other crafts for residents of area nursing homes.

The event is free and open to all children. Interested people can come by Mt. Moriah any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to participate.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
11 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here