Mt. Moriah hosts Christmas crafting event

Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna and the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will be hosting a special craft-making event to help bring cheer to local seniors.

On Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to participate in making Christmas cards, ornaments and other crafts for residents of area nursing homes.

The event is free and open to all children. Interested people can come by Mt. Moriah any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to participate.