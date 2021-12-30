Much colder weather expected by Sunday

After an unseasonably warm Christmas Day in Union County, much colder weather is in the forecast for the second day of the new year.

The high temperature reached 73 degrees in the Union County area on Christmas Day, which was Dec. 25.

That was followed by a high of 72 on Monday, Dec. 27.

Mild temperatures were expected for a few more days in the region.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah on Tuesday posted the following forecast for the area which includes Union County:

Thursday, today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56, with a low around 44 overnight.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain overnight and mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

New Year’s Day, Saturday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Winds could gust as high as 21 miles per hour. Slight chance of rain before midnight; mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 20.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Heavy Rainfall Possible

The weather service also was calling for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms which could bring heavy rainfall and a flooding threat to the region late Friday through Saturday night.