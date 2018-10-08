Museum group to meet

The Southern Illinois Association of Museums, SIAM, is planning to have its annual business meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be hosted by the Perry County Jail Museum at Bigham Farm on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The farm is located at 1899 State Route 13/12, 8 miles south of Pinckneyville.

The association noted that advance registration for the meeting was required by Aug. 1.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the cost for the event is $10, which includes lunch.

The featured speaker is scheduled to be Brian “Fox” Ellis, an author, storyteller, historian,and naturalist.

He has worked with The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The Field Museum and dozens of other museums across the country.

Ellis is scheduled to present his Illinois Bicentennial presentation titled “Black Hawk’s View of Illinois History.”

For more information about the event, contact Vickie Devenport at 618-559-0869.

SIAM is a consortium of museums in the lower 28 counties of the state.

The association promotes museums, creates networking and professional development opportunities for museums and develops collaborative projects among museums for educational purposes.

Information about SIAM can be found on the association’s website at http://southernillinoismuseums.org.