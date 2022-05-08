Museum plans extended hours during upcoming Cobden Peach Festival

The Union County Museum plans to have extended hours during the Cobden Peach Festival.

The festival is scheduled Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, in Cobden.

The museum’s extended hours are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on Friday and Saturday.

The Union County Museum is located along South Appleknocker in downtown Cobden.

The museum plans to present a new exhibit featuring items from the Lockard-Fitch family collection, including a World War I Naval uniform. Photos of various ships from the World War I era also will be featured.

The Naval uniform was worn by Edwin Bryden Fitch, a Seaman Second Class, who served in the U.S. Navy from June 12, 1918, to Aug. 14, 1919.

Fitch, who later married Effie Lockard, lived at various times in Makanda, Cobden and Wolf Lake. Edwin died in 1994 at the age of 96.

He was a charter member of Cobden American Legion Post No. 259 and was at the time of his death the post’s oldest member.

His father, James Nash Fitch, of Makanda and later Cobden, fought in the Civil War.

Cobden school photos from as early as 1890 from the Lockard-Fitch family collection will also be on display.

Many of the students are identified on the backs of the photos. The museum noted that having the names available makes these artifacts especially valuable and interesting. They are a great genealogy tool.

A window exhibit at the museum, curated by Frances Sweldund, will feature former Peach Festival queen pageant contestants and their courts.

A portion of the Winstead Davie family collection, including the rare sets of Civil War era playing and an 1814 school workbook, will continue to be featured in the museum.

The Shop for the Benefit of the Museum is scheduled to be open. The shop will feature a variety of newly stocked merchandise, such as fall decorations, glassware and collectibles.

After the Peach Festival the museum’s normal hours are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.